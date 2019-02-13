A man’s mug shot out of Tennessee is going viral on the internet for his resemblance to the Ken Doll.
Julian Mitchell was arrested at a bar in Nashville and is facing possible charges for identity theft after trying to use a stolen credit card to pay his tab.
The public seems to have more interest in his Ken-esque looks, and according to Mitchell that was by design.
"When I was in Clarksville at Club Fusion, the hostess who has been there for a while came to me and said: 'You're giving me Ken Doll vibes,'" Mitchell told WZTV. "Ever since then, I stuck with it, so every time I perform it's Ken Doll from Nashville, Royal J Empire."
Mitchell was at the bar hoping to try out to perform for a dance club, as he has dreams to move to Los Angeles to make a career out of it. He says he learned how to do makeup so well from the drag queen community in Nashville.
Mitchell said this mugshot isn’t his proudest moment, but the experience has left him even more inspired to bring joy through entertainment and represent the LGBTQ community.
"I want to be able to come back from this and be able to show people that you can mess up, but it doesn't give you an excuse, it doesn't give you any reason to give up."
Mitchell is currently focusing more on getting his life on track rather than pursuing his dancing career. His next court appearance is early March.