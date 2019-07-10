Tennessee woman charged with animal cruelty after taking animals to shelter in U-Haul van

A Memphis, Tennessee woman was charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty after allegedly dropping off dozens of animals at a shelter in a U-Haul van.  

According to WREG, Mary Winstead told employees she had nowhere to keep her pets and needed help. 

When they opened the van they found 15-dogs and 13-cats, with four animals already dead. Another animal died shortly after.  

Winstead was charged with 28 counts of animal cruelty.  

 

Tags