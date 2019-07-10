Tennessee woman charged with animal cruelty after taking animals to shelter in U-Haul van

A Memphis, Tennessee woman was charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty after allegedly dropping off dozens of animals at a shelter in a U-Haul van.
According to WREG, Mary Winstead told employees she had nowhere to keep her pets and needed help.
When they opened the van they found 15-dogs and 13-cats, with four animals already dead. Another animal died shortly after.
Ugh! This poor baby is fighting for his life after being dropped off to the @AdoptMas today in what’s now being investigated as an animal cruelty case. He’s on a heating pad and they’re doing all they can to save him. Four of the other animals died unfortunately. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/xUvNn1ewrR— Joneé Lewis WREG (@JoneeLewisTV) July 9, 2019
Winstead was charged with 28 counts of animal cruelty.