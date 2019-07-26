A woman in Chattanooga, Tennessee was charged with first-degree murder after her prematurely born twins died with narcotics in their systems.
According to CNN, both infants tested positive for several drugs including cocaine when they were born on July 21. They died two days later within hours from each other.
Twenty-nine-year-old Tiffany Roberts told investigators she was taking drugs and that she has a problem.
Medical staff at T.C. Thompson Children’s Hospital told investigators that Roberts tested positive for cocaine, oxycodone, roxicodone, methamphetamine and benzodiazepines during her pregnancy.
According to court documents, Roberts was taken into custody Tuesday with her bond set at $1 million.