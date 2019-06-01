KINGSPORT, Tenn. - A river otter in a Tennessee zoo has died after guests threw food into his enclosure.
Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium said on its Facebook page that Otto the otter initially fell ill on May 30 after his body was unable to tolerate the food.
He was taken to an animal hospital for treatment but later that day, the zoo announced that Otto hadn't survived. His exact cause of death is unknown but the zoo says a necropsy will be performed to find out.
"Otto was beloved by park staff and guests alike. A cheerful creature, he could often be found swimming or playing with toys in his pool, even when it was snowing outside," the zoo said in its post.
Otto had been at the park since October 2017.