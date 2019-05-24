Disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein has reportedly settled a slew of sexual assault lawsuits.
The tentative $44 million dollar deal resolves multiple civil suits that were brought against Weinstein and his television and film company.
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the deal was struck by Weinstein's lawyers, women accusing him of sexual misconduct, company board members and the New York Attorney General's office.
If the agreement is finalized, $30 million dollars of the settlement would mostly be used to compensate alleged victims. The remaining $14 million would compensate Weinstein's business partner's legal fees.
The tentative deal would also resolve a class action lawsuit accusing the media company of enabling Weinstein's mistreatment of women.
A settlement would not effect a criminal case pending against Weinstein for charges of rape and other sexual crimes.