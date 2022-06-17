SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly 100 booths featuring the works of local artists and handcrafted goods will line Main Ave. on Saturday! Whether you're looking for clothing or ceramics, home goods or jewelry, there's something for everyone at the Terrain Bazaar!
From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the market will be open, so be sure to head down and support the local art community and businesses.
More than just an open market, the Terrain Bazaar is a way for artists, artisans, and craftspeople to sell their work, network with fellow artists, meet their customers, and share their skills with the community. According to Terrain, 75 vendors sold around $150,000 worth of art and goods in 2021, when approximately 20,000 people came down to attend the event.
It's not all arts and crafts, though! Food, music, photo booths, family-friendly activities, and much more will be there as well!
The musical line-up includes:
12 p.m. — Divine Jewels
1 p.m. — Caleb Brown Jazz Trio
2 p.m. — Jason Garrett Evans
3 p.m. — Tonya Ballman
4 p.m. — Matt Mitchell
5 p.m. — Atari Ferrari
6 p.m. — The Rodeo
7 p.m. — DJ Spicy Ketchup
The vendors number nearly 100 and include Bee You Organics, Fetch Bakery, Sisumetals, VedaLux, Linen + Steel, Colladay Leather, and so many more! You can see the full list HERE.