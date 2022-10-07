Terrain 13

SPOKANE, Wash. - Terrain, a nonprofit dedicated to building a robust creative community for artists and creators in the Inland Northwest, is hosting its annual Terrain event for the first time in two-and-half years!

This year's event will be hosted in their new location at 314 W. Riverside and runs from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Held the first Friday in October, the free event will showcase 354 artists, 12 bands, 12 literary readings, 22 films, and five dance performances! There will also be food trucks, a photo booth, and more. It's the perfect chance to support local creators and have a fantastic time doing it!

Earlier this year, Terrain was able to host its Bazaar, a weekend event showcasing more than 70 artisans and creators. A storefront hosting works by local artists, a gallery space, and an art-driven beautification program are also among Terrain's many efforts to promote local artists and connect the community. You can learn more at their website!

