Terrified victim texts for help after ex-boyfriend threatened to shoot her and her mother

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers responded after a terrified victim texted an acquaintance saying her ex-boyfriend was threatening to shoot her and her mother.
On Sunday, June 21, the victim texted an acquaintance because she didn't feel like she could safely call 911. The victim notified them that she was in a car with her mother, young child and ex-boyfriend. The victim said that her ex had said that as soon as they stopped, he was going to shoot her and her mother, who was driving the car.
The acquaintance called 911 and reported the victim's movements to police. Within seven minutes, patrol officers were able to find the car, stopping it just south of Sharp on Division.
All three victims were physically unhurt and 25-year-old Keman Rhone was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for three counts of kidnapping.
Officers later executed a search warrant on a backpack Rhone was carrying in the car and found a loaded 9mm handgun. Charges of felony harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm will likely be added. Rhone is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a previous assault conviction.
For anyone needing help in an abusive domestic violence situation, in addition to involving police, victims can seek additional help and resources through the YWCA Domestic Violence Advocates at (509)477-3656 or their 24-hour crisis line at (509)326-2255. Help for non-intimate partner violence can be given from Lutheran Community Services at (509)747-8224.
