Tesla announced the release of their beta software for 'full self-driving' cars to a small group of Tesla owners.
The testing software will offer enhanced features to improve on previous versions of their self-driving cars. These include more support for advanced driver assist on city streets, navigation on autopilot, increased stop sign and traffic light perception capabilities, and a feature that can guide the car from highway on-ramps to off-ramps.
On Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk maintained caution during the announcement of this new software, tweeting that the rollout will be "extremely slow and cautious, as it should."
Musk is approaching this with caution, largely due to the extreme criticism the 'self-driving' software has received due to its misleading name. People have expressed that the car is, in fact, not self-driving and call the name dangerous and potentially fraudulent.
Regulators said they will be keeping a close watch on the new software, but Tesla is still moving forward. The price of the software is set to rise by $2,000 starting next Thursday.
