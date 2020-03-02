Update, March 2, 10:40 am:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Test results for a Spokane County resident who'd displayed symptoms of COVID-19 are expected to be in Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A Spokane County resident who is displaying symptoms of the COVID-19 has been tested for the virus Saturday night.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, the Spokane Regional Health District has five other people in Spokane County are also under surveillance for the virus.
The Spokane Regional Health District is asking Spokane residents who are showing symptoms of the coronavirus to call their health care provider before getting care at an emergency health department.
Health officials are encouraging people who are sick to stay home from work and school. They also said to people can prevent getting sick by wash your hands and avoiding those who are sick.
