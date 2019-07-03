After a long search on Tuesday, a toddler who went missing in Denton, Texas was found dead inside of a car Wednesday morning.
The two-year-old's name was Sarbech Gurung.
Sarbesh wandered out of the house while his mother was doing laundry. She called the police four minutes after she could not find him.
Police focused on searching within a five block radius of the house.
Hundreds of emergency officials, members of the media, and people of the community rallied together to find him.
Authorities said Wednesday the child ended up getting into an empty car with tinted windows, making it hard to see from the outside.
"This is not a time to point fingers or assign blame because we are all heartbroken," Police Chief Frank Dixon said. "Those of you that are parents understand how close this hits home for you personally. We've got 245 employees of the Denton Police Department that are hurting, from our newest officer up into our 40 year veterans. So, this doesn't miss touching anyone, we are all human."
The child's body was discovered by the owners of the car. A friend of the family says Sarbesh was a charming boy who was always laughing.
The family, community, and police are devastated.