COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M University has confirmed that a student may have a possible case of novel coronavirus.
According to a release from the university's website, the school was notified of the diagnosis by the Brazos County Health District on Thursday, January 23.
Officials have described the immediate health risk to the campus community as low.
The university is working with its Student Health Services and the Brazos County Health District.
Students who have questions or concerns can contact A&M's Student Health Services at info@shs.tamu.edu or on its Facebook page.
This is the second case of coronavirus to come to light in the US. One man remains hospitalized in Everett with the virus as well.
