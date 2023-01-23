SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - After a middle school in Spokane Valley received a threat on social media last week, a nonprofit organization halfway across the country announced they're looking into it to help the community feel at ease.
The Uvalde Foundation for Kids–based in Texas–formed after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in May 2022, that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
Their goal is to work to address violence in schools and provide resources for parents, students and school districts.
Their founder and national director, Daniel Chapin, reached out to Central Valley School District (CVSD) officials a week after a threat was made on Snapchat against students at North Pines Middle School.
Brian Asmus, CVSD's director of safety and security, said the investigation into that threat remains ongoing, but that they've worked with local law enforcement to determine that the threat was unfounded.
"What we learned is that there was another student that was pretending to be a student where these messages were coming from, so that complicated the issue," Asmus said.
Once law enforcement told the district the threat wasn't credible, Asmus said the district told parents at the school, and let them know that there'd be additional security on campus the next day out of an abundance of caution.
"The majority of the time when we see some type of threat–most of the time they come from some kind of social media–we're able to identify the person making the threats, work with law enforcement to contact them and then take the appropriate action to make sure our schools are safe," Asmus said.
Even if this threat wasn't credible, parents were still concerned about their students' safety.
Those concerns reached Chapin and his organization in Texas.
"Their big concern is really that there's no follow up, they don't feel like the school is communicating with them," Chapin said via Zoom on Monday. "We want to provide resources in addition, to tell them the school is doing 'a, b, c, and d, [and] we're adding these elements,'" Chapin said. "It's going to be an ongoing sustainable program, it's open and available for [their] input, and we're going to move forward and get your students learning again."
Asmus said student safety is his–and his district's–top priority, and understands parents wanting more details about a situation at their child's school.
"The school district's in a positon though, that there's state laws, there's FERPA guidance, there's policies and procedure guidance that a lot of the times we're just not allowed to share that detailed level of information that the parents want," Asmus said.
He stands by his district's safety plan, but said he told Chapin that he's open to working together to ensure they keep their kids safe.
"I appreciated that kind of response, because what that says to us–to no real surprise–is that the school and the district are open to additional help and support," Chapin said.
Asmus and Central Valley School District Officials hosted a presentation at the district's office last Thursday, that provided parents and the community more information about the district's safety and security policies.
That information can be found by visiting their website, by clicking here.
Chapin said The Uvalde Foundation for Kids is helping six school districts across the country. More information on the organization and their resources can be found by visiting their website by clicking here.