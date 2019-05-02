A bill making its way through Texas legislature would ban people from using food stamps on items like energy drinks, soda, candy and some other "junk" foods.
The proposal for H.B. No. 4364 would ban food stamp use on energy drinks or any beverages containing at least 54 milligrams of caffeine per 8 fluid ounces, with coffee exempt from the list.
It would also ban people from using food stamps to buy other junk items like potato chips, candy or cookies.
News 4 San Antonio says it would not ban SNAP users from buying fruit or vegetable juices.
The bill was filed by State Representative Briscoe Cain.