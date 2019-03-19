Texas Chemical Plant Continues to Burn

A fire at a chemical plant in Deer Park, Texas continues to burn Tuesday morning. Crews are working non-stop, battling the massive flames.
The fire broke out at the intercontinental terminal company facility, first affecting two tanks Sunday morning before spreading to five more tanks Monday morning.
Officials say the number of tanks burning is now down to six, and three of those are starting "settle down."
ITC officials say the Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health is continuing to conduct mobile monitoring while the fire continues to burn.