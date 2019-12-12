HOUSTON - A Texas man is being hailed as a hero after he saved a dog whose leash got stuck in an elevator.
Security video from a Houston apartment building showed a woman and her dog waiting for an elevator. When it arrives, 27-year-old Johnny Mathis got out and the woman stepped inside.
However, the dog didn't follow her and the elevator closed on the leash.
Thankfully, Mathis sprung into action and quickly detached the leash from the dog's collar before it choked.
He said the dog's owner was screaming during the incident, and when the doors finally reopened, she was in tears.
