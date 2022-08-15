SPOKANE, Wash. - A man from Texas was indicted by a federal grand jury for six counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering after allegedly defrauding an elderly Spokane resident of over $345,000 in 2021.
According to the indictment, David Osinski, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, created a bank account in Dallas to receive fraudulently obtained funds from the victim. It alleges he and his co-conspirators deceived the elderly man, a recent widower, by luring him into a false online romantic relationship. Using a fake profile, Osinski pretended to be an international art dealer named "Kathleen."
The indictment alleges "Kathleen" claimed to be attempting to finalize an art transaction in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Osinski and his co-conspirators convinced the victim to wire approximately $189,00 to an account in Dubai and an additional $156,640 to the Dallas account. Osinski than immediately withdrew all of the money by transferring it to a separate account used for cryptocurrency purchases.
If convicted, Osinski faces possible maximum sentences of up to 30 years for conspiracy charges, 20 years for the wire fraud charges, and 10 years for money laundering charges.
“Internet scams, often perpetrated outside of the state, are a recurring problem which cause significant harm and hardship to residents here in Eastern Washington,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. “Unfortunately, fraudsters and scammers frequently target elderly members of our community.
"This case is an important part of our efforts to seek elder justice and fight elder fraud in Eastern Washington. In order to make Eastern Washington communities safer and stronger, we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to vigorously prosecute scammers and their conspirators.”