Texas police cadet arrested after accidentally shooting two other cadets in the leg

Authorities say two police cadets in Texas were shot in the leg after a gun accidentally discharged in the middle of their law enforcement class.
A cadet, Clayton Whatley, has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.
The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. at the College of the Mainland Law Enforcement Training Academy in Texas City.
According to Texas City Police, Whatley had a loaded gun in his backpack. When he reached inside his bag, the gun fired.
Police said the shot hit two other cadets in their legs, and a third cadet was grazed by the bullet. None of the injuries was life-threatening, police said.
Whatley was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm. He was being held in jail on $5,000 bond.