'Texas Roadhouse,' 'At Home' Decor Store Opening in Former Costco Building

Rich Development Enterprises LLC, based out of California, is moving forward with plans to renovate the former Costco building on North Division.

The company is planning for three tenants occupy the space, with two already signing on. Barbecue restaurant, 'Texas Roadhouse' and home decor store, 'At Home' are the first of the three to confirm spots in the building. The third is unknown right now.

Overall, the building was sold for $6.8 million dollars, and it will undergo a $15 million dollar redevelopment. 'At Home' will occupy 86,000 square feet of the building, and 'Texas Roadhouse' will be built where the current Costco gas station used to be. It will be around 7,000 square feet.

The estimated grand opening for 'At Home' is April, and the groundbreaking for the 'Texas Roadhouse' will happen later this Spring.