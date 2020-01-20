SPOKANE, Wash. - The wait is over Spokane. Texas Roadhouse is officially opening for business on Monday, Jan. 20.
"We CANNOT wait to serve you! Come grab your favorite Hand-Cut Steak NEXT WEEK! See you soon!" The restaurant said on its Facebook page this past weekend.
Texas Roadhouse will open its brand-new location at 7611 N. Division St. Monday at 4 p.m. Guests can be added to a waitlist during business hours on the restaurant's website. The hours are as follows:
- 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday
- 4-11 p.m. Friday
- 12-11 p.m. Saturday
- 12-10 p.m. Sunday
The restaurant has been hard at work hiring hundreds of staff members. It's even been breaking in their cooks and chefs serving some first responders.
Texas Roadhouse told KHQ it has brought around 200 jobs to Spokane. Many front-of-the-house positions had been filled, but some were still available in the back of the house as of Jan. 8.
