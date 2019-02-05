SPOKANE, Wash. - After the departure from its North Spokane building, Costco has completed the sale of its warehouse while a barbecue restaurant and home goods store are the first-confirmed tenants of the site.
Spokane Journal reports that the sale of 134,000-square-foot warehouse at 7619 N Division St. to Rich Development Enterprises LLC was completed over the past week.
The first confirmed tenants of the $15 million redevelopment project are Texas Roadhouse Inc. and At Homes LLC. The building is expected to be occupied by three tenants, two of them in retail space, but the third has yet to be confirmed.
At Homes LLC will occupy about 86,500 square feet of space in the building, and a NAI Black broker who handled the transaction said the deal was closed earlier than expected to expedite the estimated opening of the store in early April.
Texas Roadhouse will build a roughly 7,000-square foot restaurant around the southwest corner of the warehouse where the Costco gas station originally was. Construction is expected to begin later this spring and be completed prior to the holiday season.
The Texas Roadhouse would be the first location in Spokane, as the next closest in the Inland Northwest resides in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on W. Neider.