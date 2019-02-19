Texas teacher gets short haircut to match bullied student

WILLIS, TX - A kindergarten teacher is going viral because she cut her hair after one of her students was bullied for having a shorter 'do.
Shannon Grimm, who teaches at Meador Elementary School, in Willis, Texas decided over winter break to change her style according to Today.
The Willis Independent School District in Texas posted photos on Facebook showing Grimm with one of her students, Prisilla Perez.
Grimm noticed Prisilla was sad, quiet and didn't want to go to school.
The teacher realized her student was being picked on for having a short haircut, so the teacher decided to get her long hair cut short.
Grimm says it was an opportunity to give her students a life lesson.
Prisilla was given in a medal at a school board meeting on February 11th and at that same meeting, she gave Grimm a medal for being her hero.