Texas teen celebrates 4th of July by mowing an American Flag into his front yard

A North Texas teen is paying tribute to a fallen solider and celebrating the Fourth of July by mowing the image of an American Flag into his family's front yard.
17-year-old Cameron James said his friend, an army solider, was killed while on duty last week in Arizona. James decided to honor him by creating the image in the yard.
He used the different setting on his mower to make the grass different lengths and used a weed eater to create the 50 stars in the top left-hand corner.
The teen braved the brutal summer heat to honor his friend, but said the end result was worth it.