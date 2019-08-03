Texas veterinarian shocked when dog births 20 puppies

A veterinarian in Texas had a very special delivery that he has never seen before, 20 pups born to one dog.
The mom, Luna, is a rescue lab mix who was picked up by animal control while running loose on a Texas road.
When her labor wasn’t progressing, animal control called in Dr. Roy Wilmeth, who ended up performing a c-section.
“There really wasn't a lot of time to kind of think and process how many were coming out, but it seemed like it would just never end,” Dr. Wilmeth said.
A rescue group is stepping in to take Luna and her pups and help bottle feed the babies since Luna can’t keep up.
Once they are old enough volunteers will find them a forever home.