Following the rollout of texting 911 in 31 counties in Washington last September, the service is now available statewide.
On June 30, Washington Emergency Management Division announced the emergency service was fully implemented across the state, enabling more forms of communication for those in need who may be unable to call.
To use the service, send a text to "911" and type a message with the exact location of the emergency, including the city. Include the type of emergency help needed, and be aware of autocorrect, especially for location names. Do not attempt a group text with other recipients, as it will stop the text from going through. Do not use emojis, other symbols, or abbreviations and "text speak."
The service is especially valuable to victims in domestic violence of home invasion situation who may not be safe speaking with a dispatcher. However, it is also invaluable to those who are deaf or have speech disabilities, or for those who may not have a strong enough signal to connect a call.
While the feature is now available, there are some limitations to keep in mind:
- Do not send a 'test' text. Only text the number with a legitimate emergency.
- A call is always preferable in emergency situations due to the quicker exchange of information, so avoid texting if you are able.
- Texters cannot send images, photos, or even emojis at this time.
- If you are in a dangerous situation, be sure to silence your phone before texting.
- Texting is only available in English at this time.
For more information or questions, visit the Text-to-911 website!