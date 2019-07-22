SPOKANE, Wash.- For Meals on Wheels Spokane, the day started on the green but ended in the homes of those in need.
July 22 was the 17th Annual Cotton Classic golf tournament benefiting Meals on Wheels.
All the proceeds from donations, participants and sponsors goes to helping Meals on Wheels provide hot, nutritious meals to seniors citizens in the community.
According to Board President Kim Lloyd, the money does much more then just provide a meal.
"Making sure they have that sense of community, that sense of somebody coming to check on them, that friendship," Lloyd said. "For five dollars it does so much more."
Five dollars, that all it costs to feed a senior for one day.
But Meals on Wheels does more then that. The organization also provides pet food, connection to local resources and fans to those in need.
Although the Cotton Classic is over, there are many more ways to volunteer.
Volunteers continued to deliver meals and fans to those in need.
Saturday was the start of the fan collection drive.
With the hot summer temperatures finally hitting Spokane, people living without air conditioning are starting to feel the effects.
On Monday, Meals on Wheels delivered 160 fans to residents in the Spokane area.
You can donate a fan by dropping it off to the Meals on Wheels office or Becker Buick.
You can also learn about more ways to volunteer by visiting the Meals on Wheels website.
There are also several other upcoming events you can participate in this year:
- The Great Pumpkin Race on October 26th
- Veteran's 5K on November 10th
- Share The Love from Nov. 2019- Jan. 2020
No word yet on how much the Cotton Classic raised.