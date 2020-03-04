COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The 12th annual PEAK Fitness Indoor Charity Bike Ride to benefit the Kootenai County Police and Fire Memorial Foundation is being held on March 13.
The ride will kick off at 10:00 am and end at 10:00 pm. Teams of 12 will get sponsors and take 1-hour shifts cycling during the 12-hour ride.
There will also be activities throughout the day while the riders are hard at worked. Costume prizes, a silent auction, beer garden, food and live screening of the March Madness games will be included.
The event is being held at the Peak Health and Wellness Center at 940 W. Ironwood Dr. in Coeur d'Alene. For more information about the event, click HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.