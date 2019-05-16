SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ is Your Hometown Election Headquarters and as we march toward the November General Election locally, there is a fifth candidate who's filed in the Spokane Mayoral race.
Jonathan Bingle is the newest candidate. He previously announced his intention to run, but formally filed the necessary paperwork Wednesday afternoon. Bingle joins former TV news anchor Nadine Woodward, current Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart, firefighter Shawn Poole, and neighborhood advocate Kelly Cruz.
The Spokane City Council President race hasn't changed since our report on Tuesday. Councilmembers Breann Beggs and Mike Fagan are running, along with auto dealership owner Cindy Wendle, and former NAACP president Phil Tyler.
The deadline for a candidate to file is Friday at 4pm, then the Primary Election is for August 6. The top two vote-getters in each race will advance to the General Election in November.
These positions are two of 153 open positions across Spokane County, so make sure you go over your voter guide carefully when it arrives.