200th New York City firefighter dies as a result of 9/11-related ailments

NEW YORK - The 200th New York City firefighter has died as a result of ailments stemming from working at the toxic site of the World Trade Center in the aftermath of September 11, 2001.
USA Today reports 73-year-old Richard Driscoll, died one day after fellow firefighter, Kevin Nolan.
Driscoll was cited for bravery five times during his career and "worked tirelessly in the rescue and recovery efforts that followed," the Fire Department said.
New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio tweeted "Rest in peace," in reference to both firefighters on Thursday, July 19.
"200 members of the FDNY have now succumbed to WTC-related illness. They didn't hesitate to run into danger. They stayed until the work was done," the tweet said.
DeBlasio also included a message to the Senate urging the full funding of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.
Rest in peace, firefighters Richard Driscoll and Kevin Nolan.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 18, 2019
200 members of the FDNY have now succumbed to WTC-related illness. They didn’t hesitate to run into danger. They stayed until the work was done.
The Senate MUST fully fund the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. pic.twitter.com/pHTif6PwCL