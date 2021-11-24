Thanksgiving foods your furry friends can and can't eat

Furry friends are an important part of the family and an important member to keep safe from Thanksgiving foods that could harm them. 

The Idaho Humane Society releasing a list of foods that are dog friendly and not dog friendly. 

Some of the foods you should not give man's best friend include ham, chocolate, garlic, leeks, onions, grapes, raisins, raw potatoes, raw dough, canned cranberry, pre-made desserts, pie filling and stuffing. 

The Idaho Human Society said dogs can be given mashed potatoes only in their bare form, no butter, milk, garlic, or salts. 

