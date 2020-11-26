It is a cozy day for a pre-turkey social distanced turkey trot or just to snuggle up on the sofa, under a warm blanket after Thanksgiving dinner. We will see mainly cloudy skies and daytime highs in the upper 30's.
Friday night into Saturday morning, a fast moving system could drop some light snow across the Cascade mountain passes. Travelers be prepared for winter travel across all mountain passes. Otherwise, the weekend looks quiet and mild with daytime highs in the low 40's and overnight lows in the upper 20's and low 30's. We'll call this a perfect weekend to put up the Christmas decorations.
We are so Thankful for ALL of you! Happy Thanksgiving!
