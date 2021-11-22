SPOKANE, Wash. - More and more people will be hitting the roads and taking to the skies this week.
AAA released their annual thanksgiving travel forecast, and they're predicting travel volumes to be within 5% of pre-pandemic levels.
AAA said they're predicting 53.4 million people to be traveling this week. That's up from 47.1 million last year, and would be the highest single year increase in total travelers since 2005.
An almost total rebound for Thanksgiving air travel is likely. 4.2 million people are expected to take to the skies--an 80% increase from 2020's 2.3 million. That's the highest year to year increase on record, according to AAA.
Ninety percent of travelers plan to travel by car, or around 48 million.
These historic increases are likely due to new health and safety guidelines being in place compared to last year, AAA said. That, combined with the opening of U.S. borders to fully vaccinated international travelers has Americans ready to reunite with loved ones this holiday.
Because it's expected to be a lot busier this year, AAA said you should get to the airport earlier than usual to prepare for longer lines at security, and hit the road when there's less traffic.