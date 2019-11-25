SPOKANE, Wash. - It's almost time for 2019's Thanksgiving travel weekend, and the Washington State Department of Transportation is hoping to help people avoid the worst of the traffic.
Traffic analysts looked at historical data for past Thanksgiving weekends to determine how many cars they project to be on the road each hour for this year's travel weekend.
According to the data, these are the worst travel times to head east and west over Snoqualmie Pass throughout the weekend:
- Wednesday, November 27 - Eastbound: Expect moderate to heavy traffic from 9:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. with the potential for congestion and stop-and-go traffic from 1:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 27 - Westbound: Expect moderate to heavy traffic from 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.
- Thursday, November 28 (Thanksgiving Day) - Eastbound: Expect moderate to heavy traffic from 8:00 a.m. through noon.
- Thursday, November 28 (Thanksgiving Day) - Westbound: Expect moderate to heavy traffic from 10:00 a.m. through noon.
- Friday, November 29 - Eastbound: Expect moderate to heavy traffic from 8:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.
- Friday, November 29 - Westbound: Expect moderate to heavy traffic from 11:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday, November 30 - Eastbound: Expect moderate to heavy traffic from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday, November 30 - Westbound: Expect moderate to heavy traffic from 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. with congestion and stop-and-go traffic from noon through 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, December 1 - Eastbound: Expect moderate to heavy traffic from 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. with congestion and stop-and-go traffic from 11:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.
- Sunday, December 1 - Westbound: Expect moderate to heavy traffic from 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. with congestion and stop-and-go traffic from noon through 5:00 p.m.
