SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A suspect even had to admit how great K9 Gunnar is after helping take him into custody earlier this week.
It started on Tuesday, October 22, when Spokane Valley deputies saw a suspect vehicle near Pines and Mission. The driver of the car, later identified as 26-year-old Kody Scott, fled from an earlier traffic stop and was reportedly driving the wrong way on I-90, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
Sergeant Streltzoff saw Scott turn into the parking lot of an apartment complex before turning west n Cataldo and speeding up past the posted speed limit. The Sergeant activated his emergency lights and siren, but Scott didn't stop.
Scott turned off his headlights and accelerated in a blatant attempt to avoid the pursuing patrol cars, according to the Sheriff's Office. At the intersection of Broadway and Progress, Deputy Hunt successfully deployed spike strips, causing the passenger's side tires to slowly deflate.
Scott continued the reckless attempt to avoid capture before another deputy attempted a PIT maneuver on Scott's car as he turned onto Sprague from Conklin. His car spun 180 degrees but he was able to regain control and drive through a business parking lot.
He suddenly stopped on the far side of the parking lot, exited the car, looked back at the patrol cars and began to run.
Deputy Hunt, along with K9 Gunnar, chased Scott along with other deputies. Scott continued to run despite warnings that K9 Gunnar would be released if he didn't stop.
K9 Gunnar quickly caught up to Scott and took him to the ground. Scott tried to fight back, but K9 Gunnar held him firm and wouldn't let go, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Scott eventually complied with commands and was taken into custody without further incident.
A check of Scott's name revealed an active felony warrant for second-degree identity theft. Scott told deputies he ran because he knew he had warrants.
He later told Deputy Hunt, "That dog is awesome, once he got me he didn't let go!"
Scott was booked into the Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude a police vehicle along with his felony warrant. He remains in custody with a combined bond of $15,000.
