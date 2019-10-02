SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ is your Hometown Election Headquarter. Spokane mayoral candidates and City Council candidates are answering your questions about what's best for downtown Spokane.
The Downtown Spokane Partnership and KHQ hosted a forum Tuesday night, moderated by KHQ's Kalae Chock and Matt Rogers.
Many candidates expressed ideas for downtown parking, including more parking garages. They discussed ideas for a new jail, and about getting regional support from other cities to help with services for the homeless population.
Mayoral candidates Nadine Woodward and Ben Stuckart have different ideas on solving the homeless crisis.
"We should have shelters open that are 24-7 and then once they're in the shelter you offer case management," Stuckart said. "The Hope House has the best results of any shelter in our community and they get people between 60-80 days into transitional housing or into addiction services or into mental health services and stabilized. But it's because they have the roof over their head and they have case management, which we're not offering in our shelters right now, and that's why I'm an advocate for that."
"Ben wants to spend millions of dollars on a shelter system that will just warehouse people with no accountability," Woodward said. "We have to stop enabling. Helping people lift themselves out, empowering them to lift themselves out is what effective compassion is about."
Things got heated right after that when Woodward accused Stuckart of ignoring a petition from business owners concerned about more homeless shelters in Downtown Spokane, and accused him of threatening to boycott those businesses.
"I will never tell those businesses that I would suggest anybody boycotting them, blacklisting them, and running them out of downtown Spokane, as Ben did last year," Woodward said.
"That's just not true," Stuckart reiterated as Woodward revealed a screen-grab copy of a Facebook post.
"If anyone wants to see the Facebook post in which he was going to provide the petition to a local business owner who wanted to work with him to get those businesses out, I'll be happy to show it to you after this debate," Woodward said.
Woodward showed KHQ the post after the debate, and after showing it to Stuckart, he said it proved nothing and that he would never condone boycotting or blacklisting Spokane businesses.