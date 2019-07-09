A second person, who claimed to be a friend of suspected Independence Point shooter, Tyler Rambo, is currently in the Kootenai County Jail.
Roshad Grant of Spokane was arrested following the shooting on the Fourth of July at Independence Point for obstructing officers.
Grant told police “that’s my homie, my brother" while pointing to the male victim lying on the ground, later identified as Tyler Rambo.
After police tried to speak with Grant and another person, court documents say Grant attempted to place his hand into his waistband.
Police were able to put Grant into custody, but documents say Grant was able to break free and run in the direction towards Independence Point.
Witnesses told police that they saw a man matching the description of Grant running towards Independence Point with a handgun.
Documents say Grant had tripped and fell, badly injuring his face, while he was running away, but police were able to take him into custody while on the Independence Point dock.
While being interviewed by police, Grant appeared heavily intoxicated and when asked about knowing the shooting victim, Rambo, documents state Grant backtracked and denied knowing him.
Documents say Grant became hostile while being interviewed by police, which led to his arrest.
Grant was taken to the Kootenai County Jail and then told police he had knowledge of where “the gun” was and agreed that to show it to police if they returned to Independence Point.
Grant again backtracked when he and police arrived back to the scene telling police he never had a gun.
Grant is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.