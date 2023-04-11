SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A new alerting system has been installed across all Spokane Valley Fire Department stations, with the goal of reducing response times and improving overall firefighter health.
“It’s easy when you love the job. We love what we do, certainly there are stressors,” SVFD Station 7 Firefighter/Paramedic Jeff Smetzler said.
Being a firefighter isn’t an easy job, you must love it entirely to stick with it, and that’s something Smetzler knows well – he joined the SVFD team in 2001.
After a few months of installation, a new alert system is up and running across all ten valley stations. It’s called Phoenix G2; the difference between the previous system and this new one is that instead of speakers and lights coming on abruptly when dispatch calls come in, they are gradually increased under the G2 system.
The goal of this is to reduce shock and physical/mental impacts to firefighters, easing them into the job as they head out the door to respond to whatever the call entails.
Before this change, Smetzler and Station 7 Chief Jeff Bordwell agreed that crew stress was high.
“It’s like your cellphone going off or your pager going off anywhere from three to nine times in a night, waking you up,” Bordwell said. “Your body going from zero to ‘let’s move now.’”
Before this new system... valley firefighters heard every call that came through, even those that were outside their jurisdiction.
"Just the amount of background noise causes a little bit more stress level for us because we're used to being geared to when a call comes in, we get up and go,” Smetzler said.
Last year, there were 21,000 calls for service in Spokane Valley alone. Countywide, that number was nearly 90,000 - each call sounding the alarm.
“Now we only hear Spokane Valley calls which we want to listen to because we want to hear all the calls that are going on in Spokane Valley because any call in the valley can affect us,” Smetzler said.
The new system has only been up and running for about two weeks, but members of the crew at Station 7 say they can already feel a positive difference. Phoenix G2 keeps firefighters healthy, and you safe.
“If I can keep my firefighters healthier so they can get into retirement and enjoy their retirement, and not be dying of cancer caused stress because of what we do, that to me is a win, that’s a victory,” Bordwell said.