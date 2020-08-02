According to a recording provide to the Dallas Morning News, WSU head football coach Nick Rolovich questioned a players decision to join the Pac-12 Unity Group.
WSU wide receiver Kassidy Woods says he told his coach he would be opting out of the season this year due to health concerns related to COVID-19. His coach said that would be fine, according to the recording. But then he asked if Woods would be joining the Unity Group.
“Health & safety protections” were at the crux of the player movement – titled “#WeAreUnited” – that was rolled out Sunday morning by a group of passionate Pac-12 student-athletes threatening to boycott the fall season if the conference doesn’t meet a specific list of demands.
Here is a portion of the transcript from the recording that Woods provided to the Dallas Morning News:
Rolovich: I got nothing wrong with that. That’s why I told you guys, this shit, this part, I don’t care. Now are you gonna be joining this PAC-12 football unity movement? Is that what it is?
Woods: Yessir, mhm.
Rolovich: OK so that’s going to be, that’s gonna be an issue if you align with them as far as future stuff, cause the COVID stuff is one thing. But, um, joining this group is gonna put you on a, on a — that’s obviously, you know, you get to keep your scholarship this year, but it — it’s gonna be different. You know, if you, if you say, ‘I’m opting out ‘cause of COVID and health and safety,’ I’m good. But this group is gonna change, uh, I guess, how things go in the future for everybody, at least at our school. Um, so just think about that is, if it’s about getting paid and not (inaudible) about racial justice and that stuff. Then it’s probably, it’s there’s two sides, there’s two sides here. I’m good with the Sickle Cell and the COVID, and but this, this group is gonna be at a different level as far as how we’re kind of going to move forward in the future. Does that make sense?
Woods: Yes sir.
Rolovich: OK so it’s not, you know, there’s one way we’ll handle it if it’s COVID-related. And then there’s one way we’re going to handle it if it’s joining this group. So I appreciate you letting me know. And I was going to address this tomorrow night at the Zoom.
Woods: OK I got you.
Rolovich: So, um, no I appreciate you telling me and I’ve got nothing wrong with that.
Woods: Yes sir.
Rolovich: Are you gonna go home?
Woods: No I’m not gonna go home. I was just, you know, informing you that I would be opting out for the season. I mean, I’m still gonna do workouts and stuff. It’s just, I don’t feel comfortable traveling, and doing all that.
Rolovich: Yeah, but I don’t think you’re gonna be with the team this year. You know what I’m saying?
Woods: OK.
Rolovich: I can’t -- I don’t, I don’t think that’s a good look for everybody. This guy’s still working out with us, but he’s not playing. So, um, it sends too much of a mixed message moving forward, so.
Woods: If I may ask, how does it send a mixed message?
Rolovich: Uh, because, you’re really playing this year for the team. You know what I mean? And you have your reasons and I’m fine with that, but I don’t think you being included in everything we’re doing is gonna be, uhh, how we want to move forward. We kind of want to be one team in that. So [inaudible]. … It’ll be — we’ll have to alleviate, you’ll probably have to get your stuff out of the locker room, you know what I mean? Stuff like that. So, and you know, it adds to another — the less people we can have around the better chance we will have this season, I guess is what I’m saying. And if you’re not gonna play, then we’re gonna use the resources on the guys that are gonna play this year.
Woods: OK.
Rolovich: [Inaudible.]
Woods: Yessir.
Rolovich: So I appreciate you telling me.
Woods: Yessir, no problem Coach.
See the full transcript here
