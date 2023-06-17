SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) is hosting the eleventh annual Dad's Day Dash this Sunday at Manito Park.
So far, over 350 participants are expected to take part in the fun! Some of the event activities will include:
- Kids' Dash events
- Appearances from local mascots
- Face painting
- Shaved ice from the Kona Ice Truck
- Make-a-Father's Day card table
- Free food (for racers only)
The dash will kick off at 9 a.m. from the starting line near Park Bench Café. Registration is available up until race morning. Click here to sign up.