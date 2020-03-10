Wind is our biggest player today with wind speeds between 15 and 20 mph and wind gust to 25 mph. Aside from a few flurries across the NE mountains, we will see partly sunny skies today and daytime highs in the upper 40's and low to mid 50's.
Winds die down Thursday and temps warm into the 50's and 60's under mostly sunny skies.
The bottom falls out of our forecast just in time for the weekend!
Daytime highs Plummet into 20's, with overnight lows in the teens. With cold air in place and a system on the move, we will likely see snow to the valley floors. Stay tuned as we fine tune that weekend forecast and potential snow totals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.