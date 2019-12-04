SPOKANE, Wash. - The Arc of Spokane is hosting its first "Technology Coaching" program Wednesday, aimed at helping people with intellectual/developmental disabilities with using day-to-day technology.
The event runs from 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 at The Arc Community Center at 320 E. 2nd Ave and will be a drop-in style sign-up event with on-site quick coaching sessions.
Anyone with an intellectual or developmental disability who could use assistance identifying helpful technology or operating the technology they already have is welcome to attend.
In partnership with Comcast Universal and The Arc of the US, The Arc of Spokane has been named a Tech Coaching Center.
"These services are designed to help individuals with I/DD become more familiar and comfortable using the technology that is available in today’s society," a post reads. "This could include things like navigating a smart phone or video game system, utilizing internet services more comfortable, or familiarity with computers and tablets for work or play."
The event is also aiming to increase awareness of the new Adaptive Technology Center and the services that will be offered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.