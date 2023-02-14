For the week of Valentines Day, they are holding classes specifically for couples to enjoy together; two paintings, one beautiful masterpiece.

SPOKANE, Wash., - Normally at Pinot's Palette, you go by yourself or with a group of friends and drink and paint individually.
 
"This is their time to kind of just let loose," said painting instructor Jessica Perry. "They're doing something that they haven't done before and they're always surprised. They come their first time and then they love it so much that they make it a monthly thing."
 
Perry said the goal is to get people to work together and have fun. She encouraged mixing palettes and she said some even paint on each other's canvas's. 
 
Each event has a theme, but you don't have to stick to it. You can paint whatever your heart desires and you don't have to have any experience to do so. If you get stuck, the instructor can help you out.
 
While the Spokane location is 21+, the Coeur D'aLene one is open to minors. 
 
