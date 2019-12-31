As 2019 winds down, we continue to look back at the best parts of the last decade.
Here are some of the best movies, songs and TV shows and more from the last ten years:
Highest Grossing Movies:
- Avengers: End Game Infinity War - $2.8 billion
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens - approximately $2.1 billion
- Avengers: Infinity War - approximately $2 billion
Top Songs:
- 'Uptown Funk' by Bruno Mars
- 'Party Rock Anthem' by LMFAO
- 'Shape of You' by Ed Sheeran
Most Watched TV Shows:
- Undercover Boss, February 7, 2010 - 39 million viewers
- The Voice, February 5, 2012 - 38 million viewers
- American Idol, January 12, 2010 - 30 million viewers
Top Non-NFL Sporting Events:
- Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony 2012 - nearly 41 million viewers
- Game seven of the World Series between the Cubs and the Indians - just over 40 million viewers
The most watched sporting event of the decade was Super Bowl XLIX. We all remember that one: The Patriots vs the Seahawks. The famous goal line interception gave the Patriots the win that year in front of 111 million viewers.
