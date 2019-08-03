The biggest yacht race commences in England on Saturday

The 48th edition of the Fastnet Race began Saturday in England with a record size fleet of 388 vessels.
The entries for the race came from more than 26 countries to what many sailors call the toughest challenges in the sport.
The biennial race takes a 605 nautical mile course from Cowes along the southern coast of England and then out across the Celtic Sea to the Fastnet Rock off the southern tip of Ireland. Once around the rock, the yachts head back to the English coast and finish in Plymouth.
The race record stands at one day, 18 hours, and 39 minutes.