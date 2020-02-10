The broom challenge sweeps the internet but brooms can stand by itself any day of the year

You've probably seen the broom challenge sweeping the internet as people are posting videos showing how they can make a broom stand by itself.
According to CNN, a viral tweet is suggesting that NASA said Monday is the only day a broom can stand by itself due to the earth's gravitational pull.
The truth, you can make a broom stand upright by itself any day of the year. According to CNN, the center of gravity is directly over the bristles of the broom which means the bristles act like a tripod.
