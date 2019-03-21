Bump Stock

Bump stocks - the attachment used by the killer during the 2017 Las Vegas massacre to make his weapons fire rapidly like machine guns - will become illegal in the U.S. next week.

Owners of the devices are anxiously watching the legal wrangling and wondering what to do. Their options are to destroy the devices, turn them over to federal authorities or risk getting caught and face a felony.

The ban is set to take effect March 26, 2019. 

Federal authorities have estimated there may be as many as 500,000 in circulation.

Senate Bill 5954 allows Washington state residents to turn in their bump stocks for money.
 
Washington State Patrol collected bump stocks in their first buy-back last weekend. Troopers estimate about 300 were turned in across the state, and about 75 were turned in locally. 

Those who would like to sell back their bump stocks can go to the WSP Office in Spokane at 6403 West Rowand Road. The next buy-back dates are March 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Each person can turn in up to five bump stocks and receive $150 per device. 

There is $150,000 allotted for the buy-back program and once that money is gone, it's gone. 

