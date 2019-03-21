Bump stocks - the attachment used by the killer during the 2017 Las Vegas massacre to make his weapons fire rapidly like machine guns - will become illegal in the U.S. next week.
Owners of the devices are anxiously watching the legal wrangling and wondering what to do. Their options are to destroy the devices, turn them over to federal authorities or risk getting caught and face a felony.
The ban is set to take effect March 26, 2019.
Federal authorities have estimated there may be as many as 500,000 in circulation.
There is $150,000 allotted for the buy-back program and once that money is gone, it's gone.