Nice quiet conditions today, with daytime highs that will hover about average in the low to mid 30's.
Friday, a strong winter storm will deliver several inches of snow to the valley floors and several feet of new snow to the mountains. So far, timing of this system brings light snowfall by morning, with snow ramping up in intensity as we move through mid-day and our Friday evening commute. Please be prepared for winter driving and treacherous travel across mountain passes, making sure you have your snow tires on and allowing for extra time to get to your destination. We will continue to see snow and or a rain/snow mix through the weekend, with a BIG drop in temperatures next week!
