Today is certainly the calm before the storm! We have sunshine and calm to light winds across the board. Earlier up north we did see some light showers, but those have tapered off leaving all of us with dry conditions. Go for that walk or run today and enjoy temperatures into the mid 60's. Increasing clouds are expected ahead of our next cold front pushing in tomorrow.
That cold front will bring showers which will be spotty in the morning to early afternoon hours. We will see sun breaks at times. The more widespread band does look like it will push in late tomorrow night according to our models. There's also a good chance that we will see some thunderstorms out there. Expect strong winds, brief but heavy downpours and small hail as a possibility within those cells. Remember, when you hear thunder you want to take shelter inside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.