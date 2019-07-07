The Chinese Government works to repair the Great Wall of China

The Great Wall of China is over 2,000 years old and is showing strain in some sections due to natural forces and too many tourists.
The section outside of Beijing is the most popular, hosting over 10-million tourists a year.
To ease the stress on the wall, the Chinese Government imposed a daily cap of 65,000 visitors.
Workers first attempted to repair the wall with concrete which failed, turning them back to more traditional techniques.
The repair effort is part of a government effort called The Great Wall Restoration Project.