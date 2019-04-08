Salt Lake Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints has announced plans to build eight new temples around the world, including one in Moses Lake, Washington. 

The new temples will be in the following locations:

Pago Pago, American Samoa

Okinawa City, Okinawa

Neiafu, Tonga

Tooele Valley, Utah

Moses Lake, Washington

San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Antofagasta, Chile

Budapest, Hungary

This will be the fourth temple in the state of Washington. The others are located in RichlandBellevue and Spokane.

Nearly 290,000 Latter-day Saints in 546 congregations live in the state.

President Nelson spoke to some 49,000 Latter-day Saints at Safeco Field in Seattle in September 2018.

