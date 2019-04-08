The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints has announced plans to build eight new temples around the world, including one in Moses Lake, Washington.
The new temples will be in the following locations:
Pago Pago, American Samoa
Okinawa City, Okinawa
Neiafu, Tonga
Tooele Valley, Utah
Moses Lake, Washington
San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Antofagasta, Chile
Budapest, Hungary
This will be the fourth temple in the state of Washington. The others are located in Richland, Bellevue and Spokane.
Nearly 290,000 Latter-day Saints in 546 congregations live in the state.
President Nelson spoke to some 49,000 Latter-day Saints at Safeco Field in Seattle in September 2018.